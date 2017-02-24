Keenan France

30 Under 30
93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Keenan France

Job Title: District Executive
Organization/Groups: Pi Kappa Phi, Boy Scouts of America, 4-H.

I am nominating Keenan because through his work as a professional, he is changing the lives of young men and women every single day by the programs and opportunities he puts forth through his volunteers. I am also nominating him because he is the behind the scenes man with the programs so he never receives recognition for his work. I believe that when an individual impacts the future of our world through our youth, he should be recognized.

