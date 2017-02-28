[Exclusive] Syd Talks “Fin” & Home Renovation With EZ Street

Before her D.C. performance, one of music’s rising stars Syd from the alternative R&B group The Internet paid a visit to the show to talk about her album “Fin.” Syd also talked about goals other than music which includes flipping houses and gave us details on how she renovated her own room!
Also Watch: [Exclusive] The Lox Talks New Album & Tour, Nicki Minaj Vs, Remy Ma & More
Also Watch: [Exclusive] The Cast Of The TV One Show “Media” Delivers Some Big News
BIVISIBILITY: These Stars Are Bisexual & Proud
1 photos Launch gallery
BIVISIBILITY: These Stars Are Bisexual & Proud
1. In 2013, Zoe Saldana said that she “might end up with a woman raising my children. I’ve been attracted to the male species, but if one day I wake up and want to be with a woman, I will do that because it is my life, therefore it is my decision.”Source:Getty 1 of 1
comments – Add Yours