93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: M.J. Crawford

Job Title: U.S. Foreign Service Officer

Organizations/Groups: Rangel and Pickering International Affairs Fellows Program

Passionate about diplomacy and foreign affairs, M.J. represents the United States overseas as a diplomat. Through presentations and professional and educational exchanges, she has informed foreign audiences of America’s values, history, and celebration of diversity. Through outreach in Washington D.C. and her original hometown of Flint, Michigan, M.J. mentors and encourages other young people of color to learn foreign languages, travel overseas, and ultimately pursue careers in international affairs. In her next assignment, she will work at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia for 2 years.

