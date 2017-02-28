Lil’ Kim Breaks Her Silence On The Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma Feud

Lil’ Kim is not here for anymore beefs…unless someone tries her.

In a revealing interview with Billboard magazine, the straight-forward rapper weigh’s in on the Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj beef. After rumors of her getting on a diss track with Remy Ma surfaced, Lil’ Kim sets the record straight by saying she has no intention of doing a diss record. She explains, “We all know the situation that’s going on with Remy and ol’ girl. That’s their situation and I have nothing to do with that.”

She further assures that she hasn’t been thinking about Nicki Minaj (also known as ol’ girl to her, if you missed it). She believes Remy Ma is doing just fine by herself. She asserts, “Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever.” Then she continues, “First of all, after hearing ‘ShETHER,’ that sh*t is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help! Why would I need to come together for that? I mean, I’m into the music and I’m speaking musically wise — the song is just hard, period. Just like [Drake’s] “Back To Back” was hard — just good hip-hop music. But I got nothing to do with that.”

You can read the full interview yourself at Billboard where the accomplished rapper talks about her clothing line, a new album, and her experience coming to fame as a teenager.

But just in case you’re still wondering if Lil’ Kim still has the rapping chops, she assures, “If anybody comes to me, if ol’ girl came to me, I’ma give them the business. That’s just the bottom line of it.”

Don’t come for the Queen B.

