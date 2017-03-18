New York Chiropractor Arrested For Sending Racist Notes: ‘N—ers Don’t Belong In My Neighborhood’

‘N****rs don’t belong in my neighborhood’: NY chiropractor arrested for racist threats against child https://t.co/b3EaOmuyzc pic.twitter.com/hiO1OvJeSm — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 17, 2017

A Staten Island chiropractor was arrested for allegedly sending threatening letters to a Black NYPD police officer, a white crossing guard and her Black child.

According to The New York Daily News, Danielle Serini sent letters to both women on Monday filled with anti-black statements that threatened Police Officer Ebony Glover and school crossing guard Jennifer Becker’s child, according to prosecutors.

“My next opportunity will be getting rid of you and that ugly a– n—-r child of the crossing guard,” the 38-year-old wrote to Glover, according to court documents.

“Keep thinking he’s safe in school, but when the opportunity hits, it will with a bang. N—–s don’t belong in my neighborhood,” she added.

Serini recently sent a bag of Dum Dum lollipops to Glover and Becker’s homes on March 7 with the following note: “Enjoy the pops dum dum. Don’t think for a moment I forgot about the so-called crossing guard that is never doing her job. In due time!”

And last year she spit at Becker, called her a “f—–g c–t.”

So why all the hate?

Apparently Serini’s chiropractor practice is located across from the a local school where Becker works and for the past year Serini has been enraged because she believes that Becker and Glover have been conspiring together to give parking tickets to her clients. In June 2016, Becker was forced to get a protective order against Serini, which clearly hasn’t stopped the harassment from happening.

Last week, Serini was charged with aggravated harassment, stalking and violating an order of protection. She was ordered held on $3,500 bail after her arraignment.

According to SI Live, Serini’s lawyer, Yan Katsnelson, said that he and his client fully intend on fighting the current charges and clearing her name.

“These allegations are baseless and ridiculous,” Katsnelson said. “This is a complete waste of taxpayer money.”

Whatever you say girl.

RELATED NEWS:

Minnesota Family Finds Home Burglarized & Spray-Painted With Swastikas

Racist Graffiti Painted Over On Interracial Couple’s House

NAACP Shames Officials Who Fined Interracial Couple For Not Removing Racist Graffiti

Also On 93.9 WKYS: