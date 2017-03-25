D.C Cops Try To Discredit Social Post About Missing Teens As Outrage Grows

Washington, D.C. police said Friday that a recent viral Instagram post that said that 14 teens––many of whom were Black and Latino––went missing in a 24-hour period is false, reports NBC4 Washington.

But that post is inaccurate. While the disappearance of any child is reason for concern, at no point in recent weeks have 14 girls disappeared from D.C. in a single day, police said Friday.

Since March 19, D.C. police have shared 20 missing person fliers on Twitter; 10 of these people were juveniles. As of Friday, six of these juveniles had been found; four still were missing. D.C. police have said there has been no increase in the number of missing persons in their jurisdiction. They’re just sharing information in a new way.

…But the increased social media attention has caused concern in the D.C. area, especially since most of the teens on the missing-persons fliers were black or Latino. D.C. has long had a large minority population and is currently about 48 percent black.

A total of twenty-two juveniles are missing in Washington, D.C. as of March 22, according to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. The current missing-person cases haven’t been confirmed as evidence of trafficking, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: NBC4 Washington, The Huffington Post

