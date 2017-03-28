Fresh Prince Of Bel Air

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Reunion on the way?

Wouldn’t it be dope just to get 1 last season of Fresh Prince of Bel-air, I doubt that will happen. Nothing wrong with Dreaming. But shout to the Cast hanging out yesterday and decided to take a flick. Ofcorse a few missing members. James Avery passed away in 2013. Also Dj Jazzy Jeff is not seen in the picture either. Nevertheless, Cool to see the old crew back together.

