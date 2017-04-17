So Icey: Reginae Carter Shut Down Senior Prom Dripping In Diamonds

Reginae Carter is so grown up now that she’s dripped in diamonds and rocking a Beyoncé-inspired gown to her senior prom.
Lil Wayne and Toya Wright spared no expense on their baby girl’s big night, having her out here looking like a queen in a dress is reminiscent of Bey’s 2015 Met Gala look. Although Wayne wasn’t physically there to see his daughter off to prom, Toya made sure not to miss a peep of her 18-year old’s special high school memory. The proud mama shared gorgeous photos of her baby girl.
Check out more photos from her big night below.
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look
1. Reginae was inspired by Bey's see-through MET Gala look.Source:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Werkkk.Source:Instagram 2 of 8
3. Twins.Source:Instagram 3 of 8
4. "Everytime I come around ya city...bling, bling. "Source:Instagram 4 of 8
5. Issa Look.Source:Instagram 5 of 8
6. Strut, honey.Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7. Prom 2K17.Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8. #IssaSlaySource:Instagram 8 of 8
