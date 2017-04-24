Rihanna Under Fire Over Photoshopped Queen Elizabeth Photos

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Somefans are calling the Anti singer disrespectful after she posted photos of Queen Elizabeth’s head superimposed onto her body on Instagram. And clearly, Rihanna gives no f*cks.

“I find this a bit disrespectful. What she ever do to you?” one follower wrote. Another commenter defended Ri Ri, “I live in Australia under British power and I think it’s hilarious. ya’ll need to leave riri alone, a bit of humour never hurt nobody. Unless the queen herself says it’s disrespectful, it ain’t. Love ya Rihanna ❤❤”

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

haters will say it's photoshop. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

