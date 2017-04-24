News & Gossip
Rihanna Under Fire Over Photoshopped Queen Elizabeth Photos

Rihanna

Some Rihanna fans are calling the Anti singer disrespectful after she posted photos of Queen Elizabeth’s head superimposed onto her body on Instagram. And clearly, Rihanna gives no f*cks.

“I find this a bit disrespectful. What she ever do to you?” one follower wrote. Another commenter defended Ri Ri, “I live in Australia under British power and I think it’s hilarious. ya’ll need to leave riri alone, a bit of humour never hurt nobody. Unless the queen herself says it’s disrespectful, it ain’t. Love ya Rihanna ❤❤”

Rihanna showed her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week and it's a perfect mix of fashion, athleisure and dope pieces. Playing around with a varsity inspired, sporty collection. We have thigh high boots with laces, letter jackets, bold crop tops and lots of high fashion, athleisure realness.

