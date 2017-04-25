Beyoncé’s Getting A Piece Of $14.5 Billion In Unclaimed Money

will be getting a long overdue bump in her bank account, courtesy of New York City.

The Lemonade siren is among a number of New Yorkers (past and present) that will finally be receiving some money that’s been due to them, according to ThatGrapeJuice.net.

About $14.5 billion in unclaimed funds, which have recently been released, were found in old bank accounts, stocks, gift cards, and uncashed checks.

Granted, Beyoncé won’t be receiving all $14.5 billion, but it’s unclear how much she will be getting. Among the haul, it was discovered that the department store Bergdorf Goodman owes Beyoncé two checks from 2008, so we can awesome it’s going to be a nice chunk of change.

While she’s counting her overdue pay, Bey will be receiving another payout from the New York State Department of Tax & Finance.

RELATED STORIES:

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

Maternity Curve: Beyoncé didn’t collect all of her coins before leaving New York City, but she’ll finally be getting them after nine years. Poses In Nicole Miller

Beyonce And Jay Z Made Their Way To NOLA During All-Star Weekend

Also On 93.9 WKYS: