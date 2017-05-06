[New Music] Meek Mill Returns With “Meekend Music”

After a high-profile breakup with Nicki Minaj and trouble with the law in St. Louis, Meek Mill is back with music, “Meekend Music” for his birthday. The 3 song tape includesIt features three new songs: “$lay” featuring A$AP Ferg, “Backboard” featuring Young Thug, and the track “Left Hollywood” which may show you that Meek is back to the rapper we are use to.
Listen Above.
Meek also released the video for his single “Litty” featuring Tory Lanez. Big weekend for Meek Milly.
