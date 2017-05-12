BASE LEVEL: Arita’s Island Vibes Make Us Feel Like We’re Partying In Trinidad & Tobago

Arita

HOMETOWN: Born and raised on the beautiful island of Tobago. My heritage or roots is from Trinidad, Chatham, The Borough of Point Fortin.

MUSICAL INFLUENCES: My influences are the greats, including my favorite of all times Etta James, but also Nina Simone, Aretha Franklyn, bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and for the modern artistes, Bruno mars, Rihanna, Beyoncé etc..

BIGGEST BREAK THUS FAR: Being signed to TEMPO Records, a subsidiary of the leading media, television and entertainment Company focused on the Caribbean, TEMPO Networks and my management team at FAMjr. music Group. Under the skillful guidance of the Executives in theses Companies, I have five singles released, an album on the way, numerous live performances lined-up and the sky truly seems like its not the limit, so I truly have so much to be grateful for. Recently, however, I was privileged to perform at a BET Networks event called “Leading Women Defined where I met movers and shakers in the industry, including the CEO of BET, Ms. Debra Lee – that was very, very exciting and a truly proud and inspiring moment.

HOW DO YOU DESCRIBE YOUR SOUND? My sound is one that represents the Caribbean with an international feel. In all of my music I fuse the two to create a unique and authentic sound designed to evoke a positive and inspiring feeling and focused on the most powerful life force — Love.

IF YOU WERE THE OFFSPRING OF ANY ARTIST (DEAD OR ALIVE) WHO WOULD IT BE? Lol. This is a great question! This match will be very weird but.. Celine Dion will have to be my mother and Michael Jackson will be my father. I admire Celine Dion as a vocalist and her love and family life is one that had no drama and I really admire that. Michael Jackson is indeed the greatest of all time –LEGEND– and I would have appreciated learning from him and his amazing talent that would have hopefully run through my veins.

WHAT DO YOU WANT FANS TO WALK AWAY WITH AFTER LISTENING TO YOUR MUSIC? A good feeling, my music is healing, particularly towards women, it uplifts, empower and encourage. So when they hear my music if down, they must feel good about themselves after or at least inspired to carry on.

WHAT’S NEXT? I am preparing my first Album scheduled to be released in the summer and I’m told it’s a Monster from persons who had the privilege to listen to it–(smile). Very Excited! Please keep it locked. My new video for my song “Everything” has dropped this week and I’m super-excited for that! – it’s a beauty! It was shot in my home town of Chatham, Trinidad and exposes all of the beautiful images that make up my home. It was Produced and co-directed by Manager, Mr. Frederick A. Morton, Jr. and shot by a group of extraordinarily talented Trinidadian videographers and cinematographers from Forward Focus Media Group. Keep it locked for that video and several others on the horizon. And, with regard to Live Performances, I’ve just performed on the Tobago Jazz Experience and now heading to Suriname — super-excited to perform in that great Country and to take in it’s amazing culture. Have a number of performances in the summer in New York and Miami, musical festivals.

BASE LEVEL: Why EVRYWHR Is On Everyone’s Radar

BASE LEVEL: Roc Nation’s Mayaeni Combines Bohemian Hippy Style & Rocker Chic Vocals

Also On 93.9 WKYS: