Dave Chappelle Speaks Out About Supporting Donald Trump In The Past

Watch his hilarious confession.

Dave Chappelle is singing the same song that many Republicans are singing these days — “sorry for defending Trump.”

During a show in New York City on Monday, the legendary comedian admitted that he was wrong for going on SNL and pleading with the country to ease up on the Donald Trump hate. He hilariously told the crowd, “I was the first guy on TV to say ‘Give Trump a chance.’ I f***ed up. Sorry.”

Willie Geist, who attended Chappelle’s show at the Robin Hood Gala, tweeted proof of Dave’s statement:

Dave slammed the President throughout the show — from the Muslim Ban to being so unpredictable. He added, “[Trump is] actually what you thought a Black president would be.”

Check out the epic drag session above.

