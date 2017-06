This music video is out of this world

From the Ransom 2 album by Mike Will Made-It, is the monstrous collaboration between Gucci Made, Kendrick Lamar, and the platinum selling rap duo, Rae Sremmurd. The music video, directed by Nabil is trippy, but extraordinary! It starts off with the Ear Drummer label members previewing a Mike Will record, “Aries (YuGu)“, then continues on to an extraterrestrial journey throughout the desert with these rap stars.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: