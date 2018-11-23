Sport Bike vs Sport Cruiser

Sport Bikes continue to dominate the DMV. Only once a year do cruisers make real appearance and that is for Memorial Day Rolling Thunder when Military Veterans and supporters roll in to the area from around the country and hit the 495 Beltway. It is a very impressive show for sure.

Sport Cruisers have been on a rise as people people enjoy the power and speed of a sport bike but wish to sit more up right saving their lower back from hurting allowing for long distance rides.

Check the take-off power of the cruiser in the video below. It seems as it will lead the way but the sport bike later walks it down. Maybe the sport bike rider does not know how to get a jump with all the horses the power commander has added LOL.

