House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Others Reportedly Shot in Del Ray Section of Alexandria

According to reports multiple people were shot this morning (Wednesday) in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. NBC 4 Washington reports:

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. It’s not clear how many people were injured, but police are calling the incident a “multiple shooting.” Police say the suspect is believed to be in custody. Police are advising residents to stay away from the area.

Reportedly GOP Whip Steve Scalise (First Congressional District of Louisiana,) and two Capitol Police officers on protective detail were shot, according to multiple reports.

Source: | NBC4 Washington

