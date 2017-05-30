Too Far? Comedian Kathy Griffin Posts Video Of A “Beheaded” Donald Trump

Um… This might be a but too far. Weird at the very least.

Comedian Kathy Griffin says she wanted to do a “artsy, fartsy statement mocking the guy who mocks everyone” but she might have took it a bit too far. Griffin posted a video on her Instagram of a fake bloody decapitated head of President Donald Trump. Her full Instagram caption reads:

Here’s my artsy fartsy statement! I’m mocking the guy who mocks everybody. EVERYBODY (well, not the Russians so much) Anywhoo…If you could’ve seen us trying to fashion a Trump mask…haha We started playing around w props, etc, so I shall title this work “there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…WHEREVER.” OBVIOUSLY…I do not condone or encourage any of my fans / followers or ANYONE to cause harm to ANYONE. Verbally or otherwise. KG

Now of course the “Make America Great Again” crowd is not going to like this. Remember earlier this year Trump slammed rapper Snoop Dogg over a video showed him aiming a toy piston at a clown version of #45. This here is a bit different and bloody. I wonder what #45 will have to say about this.

Did Griffin Go Too Far?