[Exclusive] Demetria McKinney Talks New Single, Crazy Love & More With Vic Jagger

Between her role as “Tamara Austin” on the TV show Saints And Sinners and currently starring as the mother of “Cedric Hobbs” on the BET show “The Quad,” Demetria McKinney has been staying extremely busy. Now the actress is ready to release her debut album “Officially Yours” and if her single “Is This Love” is any indication this will be an amazing LP.

The former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” talks about her new album, upcoming role as Whitney Houston in the upcoming TVOne biopic around the life of Bobbi Kristina Brown and crazy love with Vic Jagger.