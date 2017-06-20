Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From Mobb Deep

Rap legend Prodigy of Mobb Deep died on Tuesday at the age of 42 years old. His publicist revealed to TMZ that he was hospitalized “a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.”
However, the publicist added that “the exact cause of death has not been determined.” The Queens emcee was in Vegas over the weekend with his the second half of the Mobb, Havoc, performing on the Art of Rap tour before he was hospitalized.
An outpouring of love from rap fans and lovers of the Mobb took over social media after the news broke. See the celebrity reactions below:
Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB