Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From Mobb Deep

See what stars are saying about his shocking death.

Staff
Leave a comment

2007 J.A.M. Awards and Concert

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty


It’s a sad day for the hip hop community.

Rap legend Prodigy of Mobb Deep died on Tuesday at the age of 42 years old. His publicist revealed to TMZ that he was hospitalized “a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.”

However, the publicist added that “the exact cause of death has not been determined.” The Queens emcee was in Vegas over the weekend with his the second half of the Mobb, Havoc, performing on the Art of Rap tour before he was hospitalized.

An outpouring of love from rap fans and lovers of the Mobb took over social media after the news broke. See the celebrity reactions below:

Rest in peace to the New York legend. Our prayers are with Prodigy’s family during this time.

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

14 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Continue reading Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

From Phife Dawg to Prince, here are the celebrities we lost in 2016.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos