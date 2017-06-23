[Exclusive] Money Man On Signing with Birdman, Going Broke 9 Times, and Tupac Movie

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
Cash Money Records keeps a bevy of artists on deck and the newest on the team is East Atlanta rapper Money Man. The rapper isn’t worrying about the rumors Birdman and how he does his business because “his paperwork is straight.” He also talks about putting his own money behind his self and going broke NINE times.
It was all worth it at the end because the buzz around Money Man is huge and with Stunna behind him, the sky is the limit.
