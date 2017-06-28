Bossip Is About To Change Thursday Night Television

The squad over at Bossip are taking over your television Thursday nights! The site that’s been ripping celebrities and bringing laughs for the past eleven years celebrated their new show Bossip On WE tv last night.

Many stars were on hand at the W Atlanta Midtown celebration.and more were on hand to show out for Bossip.the managing editor for Bossip, told us, “The party was lit, there is so much talent in Atlanta and we’ve gone above and beyond to support them and it was great to have them to return the love.” Bolden went on to say the show is about to break new grounds. “It’s really nothing like it,” she said. “People are going to get a chance to see what a black newsroom is like and everyone will be very entertained it’s not your average dry entertainment show.”

“WE tv’s partnership with Bossip leverages the strength of two powerful brands across two different platforms – a top African-American entertainment website and the number one cable network with African American women and adults on Thursday nights,” said, president of WE tv. “This show will serve to broaden Bossip’s reach and awareness while also driving WE tv’s live viewership with day and date content.”

Good morning BOSSIP fam! We are only 9 days away from the premiere of our new show on @WEtv! Check us out at 10pm EST! pic.twitter.com/OYmUp9HD7I — Bossip (@Bossip) June 27, 2017

Juris promised Bossip On WE tv will bring an “edgy and hilarious take on the entertainment world and exclusives that viewers can’t see anywhere else.” You can catch a quick glimpse of the show below and be sure to check out Bossip On WE tv, which premieres Thursday, July 6.

