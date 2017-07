Do you have the moves? Come out to the next parking lot party with @djflavashow at Universoul Circus. #universoulcircus #wkys939 A post shared by 939wkys (@939wkys) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Looking for a great time to share with Family and friends. Well the Universoul Circus has the perfect outing. Starting with a Parking Lot Party before the show. Depending on the the day you choose to attend, the parking lot will a have your favorite DJ’s playing Gospel, Hip-Hop Old School and more. Plus games for everyone young and mature. Check the links below for pictures and video.

The Universoul Circus will be at FedEx Field until July 23, 2017….

Also On 93.9 WKYS: