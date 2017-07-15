#DemBabies: The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé and Jay’s Twins Sir Carter And Rumi

Photo by

From giving congrats to shutting down haters, folks had a lot to say about the debut of the twins!

Staff
After a short social media hiatus, superstar Beyoncé posted the first photos of her twins Rumi & Sir with husband rap legend Jay Z on Instagram. And the Internet lost its mind!

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Here are the best Twitter reactions to her baby announcement:

 

 

 

Black Twitter also addressed some of the backlash Queen Bey has gotten from some salty white women:

What do you y’all think? How did you react?

