DemBabies: The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé and Jay’s Twins Sir Carter And Rumi

After a short social media hiatus, superstar Beyoncé posted the first photos of her twins Rumi & Sir with husband rap legend Jay Z on Instagram. And the Internet lost its mind!

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Here are the best Twitter reactions to her baby announcement:

BEYONCE PICS WITH HER TWINS ALREADY DONE MADE ME THICKER, HAIR LONGER, CURED MY HEARTBURN AND SAVED ME 15% ON MY CAR INSURANCE. — #GirlsTrip (@girlstripmovie) July 14, 2017

That Beyoncé level of "you'll know my business only when I decide to tell you" is definitely a level to aspire to. — Cardi B (@StripperPoIe) July 15, 2017

Beyoncé's twins already made my skin clearer, cured my depression and restored my ability to love — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 14, 2017

I picked a great time to go windsurfing. #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/eK19n8cmEF — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 14, 2017

Coworker: How was your weekend? Me: Beyonce finally showed us the twins Coworker: Ok but how was your weekend Me: pic.twitter.com/OmqpasS8Ta — Martin Truther King (@brownlashon) July 15, 2017

Me: Yawning about to go to sleep. Beyoncé posts Sir Carter and Rumi. Me: pic.twitter.com/GH5qPCDfcd — RLW (@MrRLWalton) July 14, 2017

Mood when you are blessed to be alive during @Beyonce 🐝 pic.twitter.com/IpfPqYyKU3 — Chrystian Lehr (@Chrystianonline) July 14, 2017

If there's one thing I've learned from Beyoncé, it's the art of controlling your narrative. No one does it better. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) July 14, 2017

Black Twitter also addressed some of the backlash Queen Bey has gotten from some salty white women:

So many celebs have debuted their children on magazine covers, etc. for money but Beyoncé posts a pic on IG for free and is a narcissist.. pic.twitter.com/rYzcOgPEb6 — ♕ A̶N̶G̶E̶L̶ ♕ (@IBeenCrowned) July 15, 2017

It's interesting, white women didn't really start showing their asses in regards to Beyonce until she reaffirmed her blackness with lemonade — Mike Tré (@TheMikeTre) July 15, 2017

Beyoncé is NOT a psychopath or narcissist for the photoshoot. Y'all need to stop looking foolish, using psych words you don't understand. — TheBlackDorianGray (@QueeringPsych) July 14, 2017

White women: I wonder what Beyoncé is doing at this exact moment. I want to be mad for no good reason at all. Beyoncé: *post picture* WW: pic.twitter.com/bBNSoQ360j — MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) July 14, 2017

I don't need to hear about how extra Beyoncé is being from the race that brought us that "shoot a smoke bomb to reveal the baby's sex" shoot — Louisa 🍞🌹🌹 (@LouisatheLast) July 14, 2017

WP: Black women are welfare queens Beyoncé: I dream it, I work hard, I grind til I own it. WP: we've gotta stop this Black power nonsense https://t.co/iqQSg2NaTM — Jill Smith (@JillSmith555) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé has suffered multiple miscarriages & marital turmoil, and is now revelling in the joy of having healthy twins. LET HER. pic.twitter.com/UlpJ6uZ42U — Micaiah (@NotSoRatchet) July 14, 2017

What do you y’all think? How did you react?

