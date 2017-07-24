The Wake Up: Jared Kushner Russia Statement; Eyricka King Rallies In Albany; Spelman Announces $25,000 LGBTQ Scholarships

Team Cassius

BIG LIES

In a statement to the Senate and House intelligence committee, Jared Kushner said he had “no additional contacts with individuals who were or may have been Russian government representatives, beyond those that have already been publicly disclosed.” According to CNN, the 11-page statement was released Monday before his closed-door meeting with the Senate intelligence committee staff. “I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” the statement reads. “I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector. I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 form, above and beyond what is required. Hopefully, this puts these matters to rest.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s out here upset with Republicans for not defending his tomfoolery.

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

In the middle of a fraught health care debate on Capitol Hill, the President attacks members of his own party https://t.co/Bpx5qqJuYS — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 23, 2017

BIG NEWS

The fight for Eyricka King continues. According to Out, a rally has been planned for Monday morning following the announcement of King’s release from solitary confinement. Rally organizers are providing a free shuttle service from New York to Albany, where they hope to “peacefully speak to NY corrections about the condition and treatment of Eyricka King” and further “demonstrate to the department of Corrections that this kind of maltreatment of trans prisoners will not be tolerated.” You can follow the rally via social media at #Jusss4Eyricka.

BIG FACTS

Spelman College has announced $25,000 scholarships for LGBTQ advocacy at HBCUs. “The College is grateful for this generous gift from the Levi Watkins Jr./Beverly Guy-Sheftall Charitable Trust,” Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D. said. “As an institution that upholds a supportive student experience, this gift will present new opportunities for critical conversation on race and sexuality with distinguished scholars and thought leaders, and provide a platform to recognize campus LGBTQ advocates and their scholarly achievements.” According to Spelman professor Beverly Guy-Sheftall, founder of the Spelman Women’s Research and Resource Center, the Levi Watkins Jr. Scholars Program “will call attention to the importance of making visible the courageous and significant work of LGBTQ scholar activists within and beyond the academy, especially at HBCUs.” Read more about the scholarships here.

