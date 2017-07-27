Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Sparks Outrage Over Bad Bill Cosby Joke

Too far?

Staff
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Everyone fell in love with Tiffany Haddish‘s outspoken and hilarious persona this year as she promoted her new film Girls Trip — but what we didn’t know is that the actress has absolutely no filter when it comes to certain topics.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Tiffany revealed that despite the heinous accusations, she’d still gets comedic inspiration from Bill Cosby, telling the paper,“I still want to work with Bill Cosby. I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice.”

She added, “I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn [laughs]. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”

But the Internet was not here for the funny lady’s controversial remarks:

The poor joke comes just a month after the Cosby Show star’s sexual assault case was declared a mistrial.

Do you think Tiffany’s comments about Cosby crossed the line or do comedians get creative passes?

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos