Angie Ange Hot Topic: Girl Power Comes To Gaming As EA Sports Adds A ‘W’ To NBALIVE18 [Watch]

Well it’s about time! The WNBA has been in existence well over ten years and now the ladies are taking their talents to the gaming world in a history making move from EA Sports. Check it out!

Even though gaming tends to be geared towards young men, there are plenty of young women who play video games and it’s important for them to have representation too!

 

 

 

Personally, I’d like to see some of the old school WNBA players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Rebecca Lobo take on the Skylar Diggins and Candace Parker’s of the league! Go Ladies! I love everything about this!

