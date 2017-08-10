Will You Protest The NFL Over Colin Kaepernick? [Vote]

Vote Below!
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Keeping the ‘fro in shape is a must.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Stand for something, or fall for anything.Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. Woke bae.Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Leader of the pack.Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. “It’s better to be a lion for a day, than a sheep all your life.”- Elizabeth KennySource:Getty 5 of 9
6. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom.”- Assata ShakurSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Dignity, Pride, Roots.Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCamp 📷: @ttime32Source:Instagram 8 of 9
9. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. “- MLKSource:Instagram 9 of 9
