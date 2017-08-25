Baltimore Makes The List Of Top 20 Bed Bug Infested Cities

1. Cleveland, Ohio

2. Cincinnati, Ohio

3. Detroit, Mich.

4. Las Vegas, Nev.

5. Denver, Colo.

6. Houston, Texas

7. Phoenix, Ariz.

8. Indianapolis, Ind.

9. Oklahoma City, Okla.

10. Philadelphia, Pa.

11. Baltimore, Md.

12. Pittsburgh, Pa.

13. Washington, D.C.

14. Tucson, Ariz.

15. San Francisco, Calif.

16. St. Louis, Mo.

17. Atlanta, Ga.

18. Tampa, Fla.

19. Memphis, Tenn.

20. San Diego, Calif.

“Bed bugs are notoriously difficult to eradicate,” said Paul Curtis, director, technical services at Terminix, “and they can travel to new locations easily, hitching a ride on clothing, handbags, suitcases and taxis, which can create substantial infestations in no time.”

Without the help of a professional, bed bugs can hide undetected for months. Signs of an infestation include reddish-brown blood spots on sheets or mattresses, a strong musty odor, or sightings of the pests themselves, which are the size, shape and color of an apple seed.