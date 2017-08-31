Torrei Hart Reveals She & Eniko Are No Longer Speaking

What seemed to be a healthy co-parenting situation between the Harts quickly turned sour when Eniko Hart accusedof playing the ‘victim’ on social media a couple of weeks ago.

Torrei revealed to In Touch that since the altercation, the two women have not been on speaking terms.

“We’ve just been moving forward, getting the blended family in a good place and co-parenting. This just takes us a step back.”

On August 13th, Eniko posted an anniversary picture and captioned the happy photo saying she and Kevin had been together for 8 years. A fan pointed out that mathematically, 8 years would make him still married to Torrei at the time of their union. The response triggered Eniko to unleash a stream of thought that proved to be damaging to her relationship with Torrei.

She accussed Torrei of playing victim and said “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture. They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret.”

Torrei responded to the backlash saying Eniko’s response was not truthful.

“I feel like if you’re going to respond to something like [social media comments], let’s just be honest and truthful. And that’s that,” Torrei told In Touch

“Right now, me and Eniko are not speaking, but me and Kevin, we’re still speaking,” said Torrei.

Well, loose lips sink ships.

SOURCE: IN TOUCH WEEKLY

