Green Acres School In Maryland To Ban Washington Football Gear

Green Acres, a private school in North Bethesda, Maryland has officially banned “offensive” Washington football gear over his used of it’s team name. School officials told parents “we cannot continue to allow children or staff members—however well intentioned—to wear clothing that disparages a race of people.”
Head of School Neal Brown spoke to Bethesda Magazine saying “he wants to enforce the rule in a way that creates a respectful campus without making children feel guilty for cheering on the D.C. team.” “We want to approach this with children in a very age-appropriate and sensitive way. We’re in no way trying to vilify anyone for rooting for the local football team because, in truth, I root for the local football team.”
Washington Football has been under fire for years for using a name that many deem offensive, however team owner Daniel Snyder has stated the name shows “honor, respect and pride” for Native Americans.
Source: Bethesda Magazine
