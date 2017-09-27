Tiny Just Gave T.I. The Biggest Birthday Shout Out Ever!

With news that the couple is reconciling, Tameka “Tiny” Harris just sent her boo the biggest birthday present ever!

Apparently, the Xscape singer took to social media to show her estranged husband T.I. big love in honor of his recent birthday.

“#TSRBaeWatch : Now THAT’S how you tell your hubby happy birthday! We see you #Tiny! #IssaWife #BlackLove #HappyBdayTIP #LoveMrsH”

OK GIRL! DO YOU!

#TSRBaeWatch 💏: Now THAT'S how you tell your hubby happy birthday! We see you #Tiny! #IssaWife #BlackLove #HappyBdayTIP #LoveMrsH A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Be clear: The billboard wasn’t the only present her ex-now-recent-received. Tiny also threw her man a birthday party in celebration of his 37th birthday.

As we previously reported, T.I. allegedly called off the couple’s divorce. According to a source, “They’ve been together for years and they truly love each other. Both of them realize what they have isn’t worth throwing away.”

T.I. and Tiny are apparently keeping their reconciliation on the low after dealing with the public in their business when they broke up.

“The family is all living in one house now. She still has the other house, but it’s being occupied by someone else,” the source added.

Love always prevails, we guess.

RELATED NEWS:

T.I. And Tiny Reportedly Call Off Divorce

Tiny Gets Hugged Up With T.I. Backstage At Hip Hop Honors

Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming At Her Appearance

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://hellobeautiful.com” id=”2862021″ overlay=”true”