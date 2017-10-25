The Real Story Behind The #NYCStripperStrike (And How It Can Be Fixed)

Global Grind

According to some of social media’s most popular dancers, New York City’s strip clubs are on the brink of civil war.

Dancers across the city aren’t going to work, and they’re using the hashtag #NYCStripperStrike to air out their issues.

The main problem: Bartenders are allegedly taking stage time and tips from their co-workers, breaking a sacred code of the club.

Model and dancer Casci Sade posted a video on her IG explaining the situation with video evidence.

“I repeat I am not hatin! But these are bartenders. On stage! How are we supposed to make money. You on our set. We don’t go behind your bar and make drinks. The clubs allow this behavior. We just want professional courtesy!”

