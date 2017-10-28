Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]

Photo by

National
Home > National

Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

Continue reading Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

The two rappers are tearing up the scene with their new found love for one another.

 

YES, YES, Y’ALL! One of hip-hops youngest couples is finally engaged!

During a performance in Philly, Offset got down on one knee to pop the question we’ve all been waiting for. He asked Cardi B to marry him!!

NEW!: Migos Featuring Nicki Minaj & Cardi B “MotorSport”!

Catch the video below. Let us know if you’re team CardiSet in the poll.

READ: UH-OH! Cardi B Getting Sued!!

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Continue reading Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

cardi b , Migos , offset

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos