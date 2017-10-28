Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]

YES, YES, Y’ALL! One of hip-hops youngest couples is finally engaged!

During a performance in Philly, Offset got down on one knee to pop the question we’ve all been waiting for. He asked Cardi B to marry him!!

Catch the video below. Let us know if you’re team CardiSet in the poll.

#PressPlay: #TSRProposals : Congrats to #CardiB and #Offset! Here’s a video of when he popped the question at #Powerhouse ❤️ via: @power99philly A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

