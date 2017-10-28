Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop
10 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
YES, YES, Y’ALL! One of hip-hops youngest couples is finally engaged!
During a performance in Philly, Offset got down on one knee to pop the question we’ve all been waiting for. He asked Cardi B to marry him!!
NEW!: Migos Featuring Nicki Minaj & Cardi B “MotorSport”!
Catch the video below. Let us know if you’re team CardiSet in the poll.
READ: UH-OH! Cardi B Getting Sued!!
19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty
1. That’s a whole lot of ass.1 of 19
2. Get low booty.2 of 19
3. BET booty.3 of 19
4. All white everything booty.4 of 19
5. Back that booty up.5 of 19
6. Modest booty.6 of 19
7. From the front, booty.7 of 19
8. Sexy booty.8 of 19
9. Side booty.9 of 19
10. Fan love booty.10 of 19
11. Uncensored booty.11 of 19
12. Peek-a-boo booty.12 of 19
13. Relaxed booty.13 of 19
14. Pink latex booty.14 of 19
15. Hip hop booty.15 of 19
16. Sheer booty.16 of 19
17. Furry booty.17 of 19
18. Strip tease booty.18 of 19
19. Bad b*tch booty.19 of 19
comments – Add Yours