People Are Saying That This Is The Funniest ‘Martin’ Episode Ever

You be the judge.

Martin Lawrence In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty


Martin Lawrence‘s hit 90’s sitcom could easily be deemed one of the funniest shows of all time.

Only a classic sitcom like “Martin” would have episodes that are so funny that they stand the test of time.  Just in time for Halloween, people are flocking to Twitter  claiming that the Halloween episode from season one entitled “The Night He Came Home” is one of the funniest “Martin” episodes ever.

 

Hit the flip for the full scene and tell us if you agree that this is the funniest Martin episode ever.

