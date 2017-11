The deactivation took place Thursday evening around 6:45p when users who tried to access @realDonaldTrump’s twitter page was met with a “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

That was a short lived victory. By 7pm it was back and running and by 8:05p Donald Trump was back tweeting about tax revisions. Twitter released a statement explaining the deactivation was done by a rouge employee.

