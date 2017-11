Chaz French is capping off a big 2017 with his latest tape “KILL Volume 1: A DMV Original.” The mixtape will feature nothing but DMV artist such as Fat Trel, Big Flock, Lil Big Brother, Matt McGhee, and Q Da Fool.

Chaz breaks down the mixtape, talks fatherhood and spits in “Voices.”

