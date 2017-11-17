It’s Nearly Impossible To Tell The Difference Between This 40-year-Old Mom & Her Teenage Daughters

Haters will tell you “black does crack,” but as evidenced by this Nova Scotia mom, bitch where? Kienya Booker is 40 years old but it’s nearly impossible to tell the difference between her and her two teenage daughters. Also mom to a four-year-old son, Booker reached peak meme status after she shared an incredible #ThrowbackThursday photo of herself when her daughters were little kids.
Booker told Yahoo Lifestyle, “‘The top half of the picture was a throwback of me and my daughters from about 12 to 13 years ago, and the bottom half was a more recent picture of us…and that’s when it all started.”
Many were blown away at her youthful appearance, to the point that some even accused Booker of lying about being a mom. Can you tell who the mother is in any of the accompanying photos? It took us a long minute and even then, we weren’t too sure.
Here’s a hint:
