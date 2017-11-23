Shaun T And His Husband Welcome Twin Boys [PHOTO]

Fitness guru, Shaun T now has his work cut out for him as him and his husband, Scott Blokker welcome twin boys. According to B.E.T., the couple has been married for five years and told fans that they were expecting. In a post on Instagram, Shaun shared the amazing news.
He said, “OUR BABY BOYS have arrived!!! We are so thrilled that our precious little preemie angels took us by surprise and arrived early at 32 weeks 5 Days on 11/17/17. Thanks for your love and support as they continue to grow and get stronger And a HUGE thank you to our amazing surrogate for being so selfless and going on this journey with us. **For more: check Link in IG story LATER TODAY to get the behind the scenes play by play on how the #TWINSANITY BEGAN!” The names of the twins hasn’t been released yet, but congratulations to the dads!
