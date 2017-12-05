Tamika Scott’s Daughter Gets Married To Middle School Sweetheart In Gorgeous Wedding [PHOTOS]

It looks like love is in the air for Tamika Scott’s daughter. According to BET, Scott’s daughter, Oshun just tied the night to her middle school sweetheart. In an Instagram post, Scott wrote a beautiful message to the couple.
So proud of my Beautiful daughter and son in law @oshunaaron1love! I laughed at her when she told me they were in love at 14. They stayed together from middle school all the way through college. To see their Love Blossom over the years made a true believer out of me. Wow, 10 years later and they still look at each other with so much Love and tenderness. Thank you God for blessing my daughter with her soul mate! Love is a Beautiful thing with the right person! Thanks to @blkdiamondec for the delicious and beautiful cake! #love #has #no #color #mine #xscape
Oshun even sang “Halo” to her new husband, Aaron and everyone loved it. The colors for her special day were royal blue, silver and white. The wedding was perfect and we wish this beautiful couple all the happiness.
