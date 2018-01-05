Maria Taylor Shares What Its Like Being The First Black Female ESPN Sportscaster [Exclusive Video]

Maria Taylor is one of ESPN’s only black female sportscasters, and is well aware of working in an industry that is dominated by men. But that has never stopped the former University Of Georgia volleyball and basketball player from achieving some of her biggest goals.

Maria stopped by the studio to chat with Reec about the upcoming College Football National Championship game, being An African American Woman in her profession, and also gives advice to young women that want to be reporters.

She also said would dunk on Quavo lol. Check out the interview below.

