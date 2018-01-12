Big Tony From Trouble Funk

DJ Flava & Big Tony From Trouble Funk Goes Back In Time Before Their MLK Show

4th Annual MLK Birthday Celebration is coming to the Howard Theatre this Sunday. Rare Essence, Sugar Bear & EU and Trouble Funk as always will have the house crankin’! To get us ready, Big Tony from Trouble Funk talks with DJ Flava about the groups beginnings, legendary moments, Chuck Brown and more.

Get ready for this history lesson.

Click Here to purchase your tickets to the 4th Annual MLK Birthday Celebration feat. Rare Essence, Sugar Bear & EU and Trouble Funk

