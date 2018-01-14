News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Not The One Hun! Oprah Claps Back At Troll, ‘Why Are You Here?’

The Golden Globen winner had time today y'all!

Staff
Leave a comment
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Y’all: Mama Oprah had time yesterday!

It all started when the recent Golden Globe winner and veteran journalist posted a preview of a Sunday CBS interview with Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, America Ferrera and other prominent women about their new anti-sexual harassment initiative Time’s Up.

 

Then, with their gloom and doom, an Internet troll started it by posting a comment to Oprah, “I don’t like you.”

But don’t worry: Oprah finished it!

“Then why are [you] here on this feed? Life is too short to follow and engage with people [you] don’t like. Peace out,” she replied, clapping all the way back!

 

Naturally, Black Twitter was all over this one:

 

Whoever this Aubrey Grace is, we’re pretty sure that she’s learned this valuable lesson: DON’T EVER come for Oprah unless sent for!

RELATED NEWS:

He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah Over Her Past Interactions with Harvey Weinstein

Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides

Oprah Winfrey For President In 2020?

47th Annual Golden Apple Awards

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

15 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Oprah Winfrey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos