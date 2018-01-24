Loni Love Says Black Women Can’t Get Married Because All Our Men Are In Jail

Loni Love is ruffling a few feathers honey!

The cast of The Real touched on Ciara’s recent backlash from her post about leveling up and landing a successful marriage. Loni shared her opinion on why black women can’t get married, be happy and find love like Ciara-all of our men are in jail.

While statistics prove what she is saying is correct, what about all of our free black men that are law abiding, educated and responsible on a day to day basis? I surely don’t feel like I’m only single because my soulmate is probably incarcerated. Although we can agree on the unfair judicial system against our brothers, should we really continue to generalize them all and promote stereotypes? Doesn’t that disregard our Kings that are somewhat FREE?

What do you think DMV?

