ESPN’s Jemele Hill called the Quincy Harris Morning Show with K. Foxx to talk about our Philadelphia Eagles.

Jemele does not think they are going to win and Quincy makes a bet with her. She also explains that she was not fired from ESPN, that her new job, The Undefeated, is owned by ESPN and why she made that decision.

Listen below:

