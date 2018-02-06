YouTube Pre BET Awards Showcase

Dominique Da Diva
SZA Goes One On One With Dominique Da Diva

Dominique Da Diva
Dom isn’t just one of those SZA fans that came around  because of “Love Galore.” Dom’s been there since day 1. After her performance at the Filmore in Silver Spring, SZA gives Dom the details on her amazing Grammy experience and journey.

