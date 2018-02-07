Why Cardi B Is Receiving Threats

Cardi B has been gaining so much success lately, but it looks like everyone isn’t a fan. According to The Source, the rapper received a lot of backlash after posting a picture on Instagram during the Super Bowl. In the picture she was wearing a fancy blue fur and had some shady things to say in her caption.

Cardi B said, “I hate wearing Flue but this coat was too poppin.” It’s reported that the word “Flue” is what people had a problem with. She allegedly used that to make fun of the Crips color and Cardi B is known for being affiliated with Bloods gang.

The rapper had to turn off her comments because she began to get threats. One person said, “@iamcardib this will not be accepted #DONTCOMETOLA.” Another comment said, “Now why you go and do this f**k s**t Cardi. This is literally WestCoast Suicide …. bitch betta get #neutral.” She is supposed to be in L.A. soon for the NBA All-Star festivities. Cardi B has yet to respond to any of those comments.

