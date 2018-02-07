News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Why Cardi B Is Receiving Threats

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
MOBO Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Anthony Devlin / Getty

Cardi B has been gaining so much success lately, but it looks like everyone isn’t a fan. According to The Source, the rapper received a lot of backlash after posting a picture on Instagram during the Super Bowl. In the picture she was wearing a fancy blue fur and had some shady things to say in her caption.

 

Cardi B said, “I hate wearing Flue but this coat was too poppin.” It’s reported that the word “Flue” is what people had a problem with. She allegedly used that to make fun of the Crips color and Cardi B is known for being affiliated with Bloods gang.

The rapper had to turn off her comments because she began to get threats. One person said, “@iamcardib this will not be accepted #DONTCOMETOLA.” Another comment said, “Now why you go and do this f**k s**t Cardi. This is literally WestCoast Suicide …. bitch betta get #neutral.” She is supposed to be in L.A. soon for the NBA All-Star festivities. Cardi B has yet to respond to any of those comments.

RELATED: Cardi B Has Perfect Response To People Asking If She’s Pregnant

RELATED: Bruno Mars & Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together

RELATED: Is Cardi B Putting Off Her Wedding To Offset? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos