Black Teen Raises $17,000 For 1,000 Girls To See ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

After several celebrities and other local community heroes have stepped up and raised funds for youngsters across the country to see Marvel’s highly-anticipated Black Panther film, a teen from Florida has raised thousands of dollars to do the same for young girls to see the movie A Wrinkle in Time, Atlanta Black Star reported.

Taylor Richardson, 17, has surpassed her goal of $15,000 and garnered $17,000 to send 1,000 girls to see the film that stars Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon. Richardson, who hails from Jacksonville, is an aspiring astronaut and believes that the film—which is centered around the space adventure of a young African-American girl who goes to rescue her dad from another planet—will help inspire Black girls to pursue careers in STEM.

“I want girls — especially those of color — to see this movie and know that not only can they touch the stars they already are ones!” Richardson wrote on her GoFundMe page. “Supporting this project means you support not only diversity but gender equality in STEM and our films. KIDS NEED REPRESENTATION so that they can take pride in who they are and know that they are more than capable of being anything they put their minds to.”

According to Atlanta Black Star, this isn’t the first time that Richardson has raised money for girls to see films that matter. In 2017, she launched a fundraiser that gave 100 girls the opportunity to see Hidden Figures.

Over the past few months, several notable people have used their power to help youngsters see Black Panther. Amongst those were actress Octavia Spencer who bought out a theater in Mississippi, sports journalist Jemele Hill who partnered with the Detroit Free Press and others to treat 200 students who have perfect school attendance this year to see the film, and WWE star Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard who plans on giving 500 kids in Tampa, Florida the chance to see the movie.

