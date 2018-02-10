Why Kelis Is Asking For More Child Support Money From Nas

A couple of months ago Kelis made headlines because she was allegedly keeping Nas away from their son, Knight. The two battled it out in court and Nas was awarded more time with his son. Kelis now is asking for more money from the rapper to raise their child.
According to TMZ, legal documents state that she receives $8,000 a month in child support, but that isn’t enough. She claims that when Knight was younger that amount of money was fine and now that he’s older she needs more. We aren’t sure how much the R&B singer is asking for but is willing to fight for what she deserves.
Kelis would like more a month for school-related costs, child-care and unreimbursed health care. The judge hasn’t ruled yet on this, but we will keep you updated on what she receives. Do you think Kelis should be asking for more money?
