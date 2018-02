Not sure if you’ve had a chance to read the “Autobiography of Gucci Mane”? If not you definitely should pick it up cuz it’s a good read!

But don’t worry too much if you can’t cuz i’m hearing the book is going to be turned into a movie! There aren’t too many details out yet! But according to Gucci’s Twitter…it is definitely happening!!

From Bouldercrest to The Big Screen 🎥 #GuccimaneTheMovie https://t.co/QrSGbqH6fz — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 10, 2018

Speaking of Roderick…Rumor is tat he finally inked a deal with Lil Pump!!

