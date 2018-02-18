A Fight At All Star Weekend…Shocking!!!

Despite all of us talking about “Black Panther’…we cannot forget the All Star Game that went down in LA!
So every year…people flock from all over the place to the city hosting the All-Star game! This year was no different…the festivities were in the city of angels (LA)! The randomness that is Twista got into a physical altercation with another guy. The backstory is that when the guys chain fell off…Twista started cracking jokes. Well as you can see from the video…things clearly escalated!
#PressPlay: Rapper #Twista allegedly got into an altercation at an #AllStar party in LA 👀 (Twista is the one who has him in the headlock.) We hear that the guy’s chain fell off and Twista and his crew started cracking jokes before the fight started. But as soon as Twista’s backup arrived, the guy took off running. Swipe to see a pic of him earlier in the day… Via: @mikemelendy